Unseasonal rain lashes 16 mandals in district; blanket of fog engulfs many parts

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Various parts of the district experienced unseasonal rains for the consecutive second day on Thursday. A total of 16 mandals in Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils experienced rains during the last 24 hours. There was cloudy weather bringing the temperature down. A blanket of fog engulfed many parts. The district recorded 1000 MM of rainfall this year’s rainy season and it is 50 per cent more than the average rainfall. Excess rainfall has damaged crops of 'kharif season.

Farmers who were busy in preparations for ‘rabi crops’ were worried and confused because of the change in weather. Some parts of the district experienced a drizzle during last week.

There was heavy rain at Vaijapur, Gangapur and Aurangabad tehils till Thursday morning. It was raining since 7 am today at Murma and MIDC in Paithan, Pachod Gangapur, Limbejalgaon, Kachner, Bidkin, Deogaon, Borsar, Tadpimplegaon, Soyegaon, Vihamandva. The district administration has not received any information about losses in the district due to rains today.

Weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar said that the weather would witness a change in the next two days. “There is a low-pressure belt developed on Arabian sea bringing change in weather.

Its impact could be seen in North Maharashtra and Marathwada along with other parts of the State. The weather will continue for two days,” he added.