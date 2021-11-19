US Consulate members on 'Explore Aurangabad' tour

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

Aurangabad is the Tourism Capital of Maharashtra. The tourism industry here is striving to restore the new lease of life awarded after an ease in the pandemic situation in the district. The tourism season has been commenced and the influx of domestic and foreign tourists in the city has brought smiles on the faces of the tourism associates and service providers, since then.

According to sources in the tourism sector, " There was a huge rush of domestic and foreign tourists in city during the Diwali vacation, especially during November 4 and 7. Presently, a group of high profile foreign tourists is on a Mission 'Explore Aurangabad'. It is believed to be the largest group of foreign tourists arriving to visit Aurangabad, this season and after the re-opening of monuments in the last few months. They are US Consulate (Mumbai) members. They are 30 members including 6-7 kids. Majority of them are couples in the group. The group of Americans landed in the city today. As per their itinerary, they will be visiting world heritage Ajanta Caves (on November 20) and world heritage site Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara (on November 21). They will leave the city on Sunday evening."

Meanwhile, the gradual influx of tourists in the city has increased the hopes of welcoming more and more tourists (including foreign nationals) in the district as the industry had gone through a bad phase due to the closure of monuments, disruption in transport connectivity and two waves of Covid-19. We all are now on toes to welcome the tourists or groups with zeal and enthusiasm in future, said one tourism associate.