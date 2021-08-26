Using contact lens without care might infect the eyes

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The use of contact lenses has grown in recent years. People prefer contact lenses to avoid wearing glasses and as a cosmetic in enhancing the facial beauty. However, ophthalmologists have appealed to use lenses with care as improper handling may infect or damage the eyes.

The ophthalmologists said that as soon as people are prescribed glasses, many ask if they can use contact lenses. If properly used, contact lenses are a great choice for spectacles. Even so, there are risks involved in the use of lenses. Now a days, the use of lenses is increasing more and more. However, good quality lenses should be used. Similarly, it is also important to know exactly how to use the lens. Otherwise, there is a possibility of eye injury.

Use increase among youths

The use of lens has increased among the youths. Due to social stigma attached with glasses, youths specially girls tend to avoid use of spectacles and prefer using lens. As lens are nearly invisible, they can be easily worn and can be removed. There is also no risk to forget and carry it with you while travelling.

What care to take:

– Cleaning of contact lenses is the most important thing. Lens hygiene should be taken care of while using and after use. The fluid used for the lens has to be used properly. Also, lenses should not be used for more than 6 to 8 hours.

– Do not use lens while sleeping as during sleep eyes become dry and the oxygen supply to the eyes is reduce, and if the lens is worn, it can infect the eye. Hence lens be removed while sleeping.

Must maintain cleanliness

Contact lens should not be left on the eye for more than 6 to 8 hours. Therefore, they should be used in a time frame. The most important thing is to maintain hygiene and cleanliness of the lens and eyes. Improper use might cause infection to the eyes, said Dr Varsha Nandedkar, head of the ophthalmology department, GMCH.

Take care while using

Those who can, should use contact lenses. But it is not necessary that everyone should use them. However, those who wear glasses need to use them regularly. Great care should be taken when using contact lenses, said Dr Jyoti Mundhe, district eye surgeon.