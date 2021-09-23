Vacant seats for Poly admissions round-II to be displayed provisionally today

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The provisional vacant seats for the second round of the centralised admission process (CAP) of post-SSC polytechnic diploma admissions will be displayed on September 24.

It may be noted that the category-wise provisional seat matrix for the first CAP round was released on September 13. The candidates were allowed to submit the confirm option form up to September 16. The seats were allotted on September 18.

The students who were allotted seats were asked to confirm their admission at polytechnics by September 23.

Those candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in

Round I asked to pay seat acceptance fee through online mode and they will not be eligible for participation in the subsequent round.

Candidates who have been allotted other than first preference and want

betterment in the subsequent round must claim the allotted seat in Round I

by accepting that seat for 'Betterment' and will pay the seat acceptance fee.

Box

Poly CAP round-II

--Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP Round-II September 24

--Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round- II to be done through candidate’s login between September 25 to 28

--Display of provisional allotment for the round September 30