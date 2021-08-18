Vaccination at 50 centres today

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be providing the Covishield vaccine through 50 centres and the Covaxin vaccine through three centres tomorrow (August 19).

The citizens of age 18 years and above can have their first dose or second dose through on the spot registration between 10 am and 4 pm at any centre. The AMC has distributed 200 vaccines to each centre (100 first doses and 100-second doses), stated the health officials.

The Drive-in Vaccination Centre will also provide 200 vaccines (first and second doses) to the desirous citizens at Prozone Mall. They may contact Covid helpline number 8956306007 for inquiries or queries relating to vaccines.