Vaccination campaign for youths to begin on Oct 25

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Mission Yuva Swasth, a campaign will be implemented in the colleges of the district from October 25 to November 2 for youth vaccination to contain the spread of Covid 19.

The information of young people who take the first and second doses of the vaccine will be collected.

The youths who have not yet been vaccinated, can get vaccinated directly at their college. This campaign will be implemented under the guidance of the District Collector and the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad.