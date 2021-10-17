Vaccination centre started at Meltron

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

A vaccination centre will be operational at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Meltron Hospital at Chikalthana MIDC area from October 18 to give momentum to the Corona vaccination drive, informed AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The vaccination drive in some localities in the city is getting lukewarm response. Hence, the health department implemented Kavach Kundal campaign. Under it, 29,800 residents were vaccinated in just eight days. Moreover, the people neglected vaccination due to the Navratri festival. Hence, there is a need to intensify vaccination.

AMC has started 71 vaccination centres in the city. The localities were the vaccination is low, awareness is being created among the people. In the Meltron hospital, around 9,000 Corona patients were treated and now a vaccination centre will be operated here from Monday, Dr Mandlecha said.