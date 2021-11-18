Vaccination drive gains momentum in district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The COVID vaccination drive in the district has gained momentum after the Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration appointed deputy chief executive officer (DyCEO) rank officer as a guardian of each tehsil (total nine). The Aurangabad tehsil is leading in the drive, but the vaccination ratio is yet to gain momentum in Sillod tehsil (the constituency of the state's minister of state for rural development).

A total of 50 per cent of persons had taken the first dose of vaccine in the district till the end of the Diwali festival. Adding to the woes, 1.75 lakh dose of vaccine was lying in the stock with the district health officer (DHO). Meanwhile, the ZP CEO Nilesh Gatane observed that the pandemic situation has been eased then also the people are not coming forward to take the vaccine. After the Diwali festival, he reviewed the status and appointed deputy CEO rank officer in each tehsil. He even camped during the night in villages on the eve of the gram sabha. The officers were deployed to apprise the importance of vaccination in the gram sabhas. The deputy CEO himself visited the villages which were not responding to the vaccination drive. All these efforts yielded positive results, said the CEO. The vaccination of Aurangabad City is 61.15 pc.

The CEO added that our target is to vaccinate 90 per cent of people by the end of this month. The efforts on being taken on a war-footing basis. The administration is also seeking the help of the health section, panchayat Samiti, ZP office-bearers, gram panchayat sarpanch and members and revenue employees in completing the task, said Gatane.

The tehsil wise status of vaccination

Aurangabad (67.03 pc)

Phulambri (65.69 pc)

Sillod (53.58 pc)

Gangapur (57.1 pc)

Paithan (60.04 pc)

Kannad (59.46 pc)

Khuldabad (58.96 pc)

Vaijapur (58.34 pc) and

Soyegaon (58.21 pc).