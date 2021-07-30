Vaccine-aspirants disappointed after server gets down

Aurangabad, July 30:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst the citizens, who were waiting in long queues for taking either the first or second dose of vaccines after the 'server' of few vaccination centres got down for more than one and a half hours on Friday afternoon.

The AMC received 17,400 doses of vaccines on Thursday. Accordingly, the civic health officials geared up and arranged for the administration of Covishield vaccine at 39 vaccination centres and Covaxin at three centres. The news spread like wildfire. As a result, long queues were formed in front of the vaccination centres since early morning. While the vaccination process was underway, suddenly the server of AMC's vaccination centres in N-11, N-8, Rajnagar etc. got down at 12.30 pm. The on-the-spot registration on CoWin App got stopped. The AMC's War Room was alerted about the technical snag.

The service got resumed after one and a half hours. Henceforth, the long queues were witnessed in front of the vaccination centres till the evening. The citizens were standing in the queues for the first as well as the second dose of the vaccines.

Presently, the AMC has adequate stock of vaccines in its possession which could last till Monday. Meanwhile, efforts are taken by civic health officials to get additional stock of vaccines. The AMC's demand is to release 50 per cent stock, out of the total stock, released to the district.