Vaidya honoured with doctorate

Aurangabad, Aug 25: Director of Vaidya Academy Dhananjay Vaidya was awarded doctorate in educational research, innovation, training and counselling.

The expert board of World Human Rights Protection Commission, which is affiliated to UN, UNESCO, IAEA, USAID, ECOSOC and UNICEF, selected him for the honour for his successful work in education sector for the last 21 years. The board also took into consideration his unique methodology of online teaching and innovative techniques for explanation of the subject matter.