Vangisha gets Ph D in Pali & Buddhism

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Vangisha Rohidas Sarode in Pali and Buddhism.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Bhagwan Buddha Ki Vishudha Shiksha Akshun Rakhne Mein Vipasshana Parampara Ka Mahatvapurna Yogdan-Ek Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Balaji Gavhale, research guide, Department of Pali, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar College, Ranisavargaon (Gangakhed, Parbhani).