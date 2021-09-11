Variety in Naivedya

Mahalakshmi Festival Special

There are varieties in Mahalakshmi Naivedya that include Rava Laddu, Besan Laddu, Karanji, Chakali, Shev, Gul Papdi Laddu, Puran Poli, Ambil made from Jowar flour, Ambadi vegetable, a special vegetable made from sixteen types of vegetables like pumpkin, bitter gourd, Ambadi, Padwal, raddish, guar, flat green bean, black-eyed pea (chavali), raw tomato, sponge gourd, ridge gourd (dodka), lady finger and ambadi. People use potato, spinach, ambadi and other vegetables for making delicious Naivedya for Mahalakshmi.

In the past, people used to prepare 16 types of vegetables separately for the Mahalakshmi festival. However, nowadays, it's not possible to make so many recipes separately so single vegetable is made for Naivedya by mixing all these vegetables. Besides, curry made from Panchamrut and Padwal, chutney of peanuts and pulses, metkut, various types of ’bhaje’, papad and pickle are put as Naivedya on a banana leaf. This Naivedya is offered to Mahalakshmi and given to others as prasad while having meal. All types of vegetables are easily available in the market.

Mahalakshmi Vrat:

Mahalakshmi (Gauri) Pujan is performed by married women in Bhadrapad month for the well-being and long life of their husband. Women pray to Jyeshtha Mahalakshmi during these three days Pooja. On the first day, Jyeshtha Mahalaxmi Avahan (loose translation beckoning) is made on the Bhadrapad Shuddha Shashthi Day. Gauris are worshipped on the second day while Visarjan (bidding farewell) is scheduled on the third day. As per mythological tales, fed up of trouble by demons, women prayed to Mahalakshmi for survival and well- being of their husband. Mahalakshmi killed demons and blessed all creatures on the earth. Therefore, married women observe Mahalakshmi Vrat for the well-being and long life of their husband in Bhadrapad.