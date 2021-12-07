Various progs to mark 39th anniversary of AMC

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

Various programmes have been organised in the city to celebrate the 39th anniversary of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) tomorrow (on December 8).

The additional commissioner R P Nikam, in presence of the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi, education officer Ramnath Thore, medical officer B Rathodkar, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar and public relations officer Tauseef Ahmed held a meeting to discuss programmes to be organised tomorrow.

The Plog Run is being supervised by the head of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell and the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi from 7 am to 10 am.

The civic officers will also pay tributes by garlanding statues and idols of great leaders and reformists, located in different zones, of the AMC's jurisdiction. The assistant commissioners and the ward officers will grace the functions.

Meanwhile, a health check-up camp of civic employees and personnel has been organised at the AMC headquarters from 9 am to 12 noon. The camp will be held under the guidance of the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, stated in the press release.