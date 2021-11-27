Various resolutions adopted in OBC meeting

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Various regulations were adopted in a meeting jointly organised by Maharashtra State OBC Janjagaran and Sangharsh Samiti, Non-Political OBC, SC, ST Social Front and Bahujan Socio-Cultural Forum at Cidco Connaught Garden on the occasion of V P Singh's death anniversary.

Noted critic and thinker Dr Pralhad Lulekar predicted that along with Phule-Ambedkar's thoughts, this century would belong to OBCs. Ratankumar Pandagale, Mahesh Ninale, Dr Ramesh Dhanegaonkar, Saraswati Harkal, Ambadas Ragade, Ashok Pagar, Kacharu Velanjkar, Qayyum Nadvi, Darshan Singh Malke, K E Haridas and others also expressed their views.

Various resolutions include a caste-wise census of OBCs, installation of Dr Ambedkar’s statue in front of the new building of Parliament, implementing the Rohini Commission and restoring OBC reservation in local self-Governing bodies by keeping aside politics. The participants also raised slogans. The dignitaries said that V P Sing brought all OBCs into the mainstream by implementing Mandal Commission.

He did not care about the post of Prime Minister in the interest of OBCs. Mahesh Ninale pointed out that VP Singh showed the direction of thought by awarding Bharat Ratna to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and sending Balasaheb Ambedkar on Rajya Sabha as a member.

Kanchan Sadashive, Jaya Gajbhiye, Vishnu Vakhre, Suresh Aglave, Durgadas Gudhe, Kishan Pawar, Kailas Ghodke, Vilas Chandne, adv Narhari Kamble and others were present. Somnath Waghmare conducted the proceedings while Rambhau Petkar proposed a vote of thanks.