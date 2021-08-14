VC to hoist tri-colour in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole will unfurl the tri-colour in a programme to be held in front of the administrative building of the campus at 8 am on Independence Day.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and other top officers will remain present for the programme. Physical distance will be maintained considering Covid situation. The university administration appealed to all officers and employees to attend the programme.