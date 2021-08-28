Vedantnagar police rehabilitate mentally challenged woman

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Setting a unique example of reflecting humanity in the uniform, the Vedantnagar police took the initiative to rehabilitate a 48-year-old mentally challenged woman with the help of a non-government organisation. The woman has been rehabilitated at Manav Seva Tirth Ashram at Vele in Chopda tehsil in Jalgaon district.

According to the details, a mentally challenged woman used to dash the closed shutters of the shops and roll on the ground for the past few days in the Vedantnagar area. She also used to tear her clothes too.

PI Sachin Sanap received the information about it. During the inquiry, it was found that the woman is from another state and is an orphan. He directed PSI Pramod Devkate to find a social group for her rehabilitation.

Accordingly, with the help of the director of the Manuski Group, Sumit Pandit contacted the Manav Tirth Ashram, director Narendra Patil. He asked them to send her to the Ashram. The Vedantnagar police arranged for a private vehicle and dropped her at the Ashram, where she is being treated, informed PI Sanap.

Sillod PI Rameshwar Renge, API Anil Kankal, Sumit Pandit, PSI Devkate, Sudhakar Patil, Sharda Late, Balasaheb Owandkar, Mangesh Abhang, Sunil Pande, Nana Bacche, Swati Bansode, Uttam Jadhav, Balu Ahire, Kalandar Pathan and others.

Sanap said that the woman had a mental disease, and it is the duty of every individual to help such people. The police lent a helping hand to her, and she is now safe in the Ashram, he said.