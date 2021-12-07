Vehicle thieves nabbed; cops seized nine two-wheelers

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

City Chowk police have arrested two vehicle thieves and confiscated nine two-wheelers from their possession. The names of the accused are Niraj Nandu Bankar (19, Kile Ark) and Ajay Nandu Parkhe (20, Lota Karanja). The accused, instead of selling stolen vehicles, would prefer to mortgage them and obtain the money.

According to complainant Sachin Nathu Bawaskar (22, Shatabdinagar), his motorcycle got stolen on December 2. Under the guidance of police inspector Ashok Giri, the team comprising police inspector Ashok Bhandare, assistant police inspector (special squad) Mohsin Syed and the team launched a hunt and succeeded in detaining Bankar and Parkhe.

During the investigation, the duo confessed to lifting vehicles from different parts of the city. Accordingly, the police seized eight motorcycles and one moped, all valuing Rs 2.30 lakh, from their possession.

Modus operandi

The accused after stealing the vehicles would search for persons to obtain money from him. They would project that they are in need of money and would mortgage the vehicle against the money. The people would not raise suspicion on them. They would take pity on them and give them money, but the accused would never ever contact the same money-lender again. However, while they were about to mortgage vehicles, the City Chowk police held them.