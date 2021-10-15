Vendor left Marigold flowers on road

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The flower vendors have came to the city for selling Marigold flowers for Dussehera for the past three days. The farmers have incurred heavy losses due to the heavy rains in the past few days and they brought the flowers which were available in the city markets. Marigold flowers were sold for Rs 100 per kg for the two days. Today the flowers were sold at just Rs 10 to 20 per kg at Jadhavwadi. The venders sold the flowers at around Rs 40 to Rs 20 per kg on Friday. They left the unsold flowers on the road and left.