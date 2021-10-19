Venus, Jupiter and Saturn to line up in straight line on Wednesday

Celestial treat for sky-gazers, astronomers

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Sky-gazers and citizens are in for a celestial treat as they would be able to witness three planets – Jupiter, Venus and Saturn lined up in a straight line along with the full moon. The event will be visible with naked eyes after sunset. However the visibility will be dim.

Citizens will get a chance to see the brightest moon on October 20. There will also be a celestial phenomenon visible after sunset as the full moon, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter, the largest planets in our solar system will line up in a straight line. The visibility will be clear with a cool breeze on autumn night. Giving more information, astronomer Aniruddha Joshi said that the distance between the moon and the earth will be 3.79 lakh km. This means that the moon will be closest to the earth. Hence it will appear much larger than other full moon days.

On the same day, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter will appear in a straight line. Venus will be on the western horizon, Saturn and Jupiter will be some distance above it, and the moon will be on the east side. The phenomenon can be witnessed with naked eye, however the possibility of some cloud cover cannot be ruled out due to the current fluctuating weather. The celestial event will be visible from 6 pm to 6 am on Wednesday night. However, according to astrologers, it will not have any effect on any zodiac signs.

Spot three bright stars

The sight will be visible from the city. Joshi said that finding these planets with a telescope will be easy as they look like overly bright stars. They will appear dim with naked eye, but can easily be spotted. This phenomenon will be witnessed again after several hundred years. Similarly, Saturn and Jupiter will again come together after 20 years. Hence citizens must not leave the opportunity.