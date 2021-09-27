Video documentary competition on Gandhian values

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Department of Gandhian Studies of MGM University is organising a video documentary competition based on the values of Mahatma Gandhi.

The first winner will get a Rs 5,000 cash prize while the second prize is Rs 3000 (second prize) and the third will get a prize of Rs 2000 cash. Also, the winners will get a trophy and certificate.

The main themes for the competition are truth, non-violence, sustainability, inclusiveness based on Gandhi’s values.

The last date to register for the competition is September 30 and the last date to submit a three minutes (maximum duration) documentary will be October 10. Results and awards will be distributed on October 15. Only students can participate in this competition.

There is no entry fee. The ready documentary should be sent tocjmcexam@gmail.com. For more information, one may contact MGM Gandhian Studies Department head Dr John Chelladurai.