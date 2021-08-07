Video of PI abusing tempo driver goes viral

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

A goods tempo driver dashed his tempo to the vehicle of Jinsi police station PI Rajesh Mayekar, who later slapped the driver using offensive words. A video of this incident had gone viral on social media. Later, Mayekar rendered an apology through a video on social media.

Mayekar was going from the TV Centre to Central Naka road in his private vehicle. A goods transport tempo dashed to his car near Central Naka. He got down from the car and took tempo's keys, and asked the driver to come to the police station. While returning to his car, he abused the driver with vulgar words. When the driver went to him again and requested him to give the keys, Mayekar slapped and abused him. A person present there clicked the video of the incident, and it was made viral on social media while the Commissioner of police also took cognizance of the video.

Later, Mayekar posted a video on social media stating that the driver was trying to escape after dashing his car. He was annoyed and took the keys, but the driver was not ready to accept his fault. Hence, he abused him in a fit of anger. It happened unknowingly, and he apologized for it, Mayekar clarified in the video.