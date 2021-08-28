VIDEO: Shocking! Girl jumps out from auto rickshaw after driver molests her

In a shocking incident, a young girl had to jump out from an auto rickshaw as the driver was harassing her. The young girl sustained serious injuries to her limbs and also to her face. The whole incident took place when she was going to attend tuitions. The incident took place between 9 am and 9.30 am on Saturday.

The autorickshaw driver has absconded after the incident and police are searching for him. A college girl from Mondha Naka sat in the rickshaw on Jalna Road between 9 am to 9.30 am today. She was alone in the rickshaw. The young girl became suspicious of the rickshaw driver. She told the driver to stop. But the rickshaw was still moving fast. In the end, the frightened young woman jumped out of the speeding rickshaw and ran away. She was seriously injured when she jumped out of the rickshaw.

Nilesh Sevekar of Ambulance Help Riders Group spotted the girl lying injured on the road. He immediately took the girl to the side of the road and reassured her. Interrogated her and contacted her family. The girl's parents were immediately contacted. A crowd gathered after the girl jumped on the road and they tried to catch the autorickshaw driver, but he saw the crowd and immediately fled from the spot.

After some time, the uncle and brother of the injured girl reached the spot. They rushed the girl to a nearby hospital. She was treated and taken home by relatives. But, the girl was very scared. Due to the courage of the girl and the quickness of Nilesh Sevekar of Ambulance Help Riders Group, major accident was averted.



