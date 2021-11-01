Vigilance awareness week celebrated in NIELIT

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) observed Vigilance Awareness Week between October 26 and November 1.

Various programmes were organised in the institute. On a concluding day today, officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Aurangabad Police were invited to address the participants.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupchand Waghmare addressed the participants and apprised them regarding various sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act established in 1988 and amended in 2018.

He further said that the Prevention of Corruption Act was enacted to combat corruption in government agencies and public sector businesses.

NIELIT executive director Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta spoke on the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers Resolution (PIDPI) initiative. He also mentioned that how technologies such as Blockchain are helping in the digitisation of land records, licences and other such critical documents to prevent corruption. An interaction session was also organised and certificates were distributed to participants.