Vinayak secured 95th rank

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The 29-year-old Vinayak Mahamuni from Latur, who is a petrochemical engineer, secured the 95th rank in the country in the UPSC examination, clearing it in the fourth attempt. After working in a private company for some years, he turned to competitive examinations and came out with flying colours.

Nitisha Jagtap (Latur), who obtained BA degree in psychology from Ferguson College, Pune recently, cleared the examination in the first attempt. She had topped ICSE tenth board and also her degree examination.