Virtual Friendship Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2021 01:35 PM2021-08-02T13:35:01+5:302021-08-02T13:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 2: Friendship is the most valuable thing in the life and to mark the importance of the ...
Aurangabad, Aug 2: Friendship is the most valuable thing in the life and to mark the importance of the beautiful relationship this day is celebrated. It is the day to honour the role close friends play in our lives. Tiny little students of Pinks N Blues were taught the strong bonding among themselves. Friendship is not only between friends, it is between parents and siblings too, they were told.