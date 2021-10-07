Virtual Gandhi Jayanti at PJK, Waluj

Aurangabad, Oct 7: Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj celebrated Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti virtually with children, parents and grandparents. The theme was Growing Up with Bapu and Shastriji. The event stated with the Bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To tene kahiyeje.’ A virtual trip was organised to Gandhi Ashram. All children dressed up like Gandhiji and Shastriji. They enjoyed a puppet show based on Bapuji and his unforgettable principals, said director Dr Swati Popat Vats, principal Louis Rodrigues and headmistress Riya Kapoor.