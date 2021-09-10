Virtual Ganesha idol-making activity at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, Sept 10: Pinks N Blues preschool arranged virtual Ganesha idol making activity with grandparents. Grandparents play a very important role in child's life. So, they were asked to make the idol of lord Ganesha with their grandchildren. Both of them were very much happy and excited. Teacher Mamta Pahadiye took efforts to show them how to make an idol with shadu mati. Kids enjoyed a lot with grandparents and liked Ganesha-making activity. They were louder with the slogans Ganpati Bappa Morya.