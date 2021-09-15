Virtual Hindi Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 15, 2021 01:35 PM2021-09-15T13:35:01+5:302021-09-15T13:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 15: Pinks N Blues Preschool, Satara arranged Virtual Hindi Diwas. Teachers imparted information about why the day ...
Aurangabad, Sept 15: Pinks N Blues Preschool, Satara arranged Virtual Hindi Diwas. Teachers imparted information about why the day was celebrated on September 14. They also explained to the students the importance of all languages. They were asked to dress up in Maharashtrian costume. Parents were very happy with the efforts by the school.Open in app