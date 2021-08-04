Wait for reservation will be easier-Patil

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Maratha reservation main petitioner Vinod Patil said that the decision taken by the central government to give powers to the state government regarding Maratha reservation has eased the wait for reservation and the suffering of Maratha youths has been reduced.

However, the condition of many Maratha youths is still pitiable and their future is in the dark. Patil said, adding that the court had stated that the situation was not exceptional for raising the reservation limit. Then the criteria for exceptional circumstances should be discussed and the state government should take concrete steps to give lasting reservation to the Maratha community.