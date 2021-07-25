Wait list of Corona second dose beneficiaries over 90K

Aurangabad, July 25:

The Corona second dose beneficiaries are fed up of waiting as the Corona vaccines are not provided by the union government in ample quantity. The wait list of the second dose beneficiaries have gone over 90,000 now. If the situation prevails, the outburst of the residents can be aroused, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officers feared.

The death rate in the second Corona wave was more than the first wave. Now, there is a threat of the third possible wave and the residents are worried about the immunity from it. The union Government has adopted the policy to provide free doses to all the residents.

The vaccination drive started from January 16, 2021 and later the policy to vaccinate all the people was adopted gradually. The corporation started 115 vaccination centres in the city to provide vaccination to all residents. But, the administration faced the shortage of the vaccines due to which the entire drive was hampered. Vaccination was conducted only for six days in July. Hence, the list of the people waiting for second dose is increasing day by day. The administration is giving preference to give maximum second doses to the residents. The residents are worried as they are not getting the second dose even after 100 to 120 days after the first dose.

Category First Dose Second Dose

Health Employees 29130 16474

Front Line Workers 37630 21212

18 to 44 years 154391 10539

45 to 59 years 100794 63568

Over 60 years 68232 43268