Wakod youth drowns in flood

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

A youth from Wakod village in the Kannad tehsil drowned in the flooded river Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Vikram Chikte (32, Wakod).

The Purna River in the area was flooded due to heavy rains on Friday night. Sunil was going from home to his farm. He had to cross the bridge on the river but drowned in the floodwater. The nearby residents jumped in the river to search for him but could not find him.

On receiving the information, tehsildar Sanjay Warkad, API Harishkumar Borade, and Fire Brigade officers R K Sure, M L Mungse, H Y Ghuge, Jawans Paresh Dhudhe, Sangram More, Dinesh Mungse, Ishaq Shaikh, Sujit Kalyankar, Vikram Bhuigad, Manoj Shejwal, Nandu Ghuge, Deepak Varthe and others searched for Sunil, and his body was found around three kilometers away from the bridge in the evening.