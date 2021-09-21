Waluj industrial estate’s water supply schedule disturbed

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Water supply to the industrial estate of Waluj, residents f Bajajnagar and Cidco, was disrupted after electricity supply to Pump House of Brahmagavhan at Paithan was disrupted since 5 pm on Monday.

The MIDC which supplies water to industries and residents areas of Bajajnagar and Cidco Waluj Mahanagar set up a pumping station at Brahmagavhan.

With electricity failure on Monday evening, the electric pump of the water supply stopped working.

MIDC administration informed the officers of Mahaveetran immediately about power disruption. The officers and employees of the electricity company reached the sport and started repair work. It affected the water supply schedule, causing inconvenience to the residents of said areas.

The repair work was completed at 10 am on Tuesday. The pump at Brahmagavhan started working. Deputy engineer of MiDc Sudhir Sutrave said that water is being supplied to the industrial estate and residential areas in a phased manner.