Watches worth Rs 72K stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Thieves broke into Bharat Watch Centre at TV Centre area and stole 102 watches amounting to Rs 71,759. The incident came to light on Saturday night.

Police said, Syed Maqsood Mehbood Jilani (Umar Colony, Harsul) runs a watch shop at Sanjay Gandhi Market in TV Centre area. On Sunday morning, a resident Sushil Borde saw that the shutter of the shop was open. He informed about it to Jilani on phone. He rushed to the shop and found that there were heaps of empty wrist watch boxes and warranty cards. The lock of shutter was broken. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station. Under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Ramesh Rathod is further investigating the case.