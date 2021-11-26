Water supply in city to collapse on Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The city water supply got affected following frequent disruption in the power supply of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) pumphouse at Jayakwadi Dam today (on Friday). Meanwhile, the task of lifting water through the pumphouse was stopped for four hours. It is feared that the water supply schedule of the city is likely to be affected for the next 3-4 days.

It may be noted the AMC lifts 56 MLD and 100 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam through pumphouses and supply's to the city through two main pipelines (700 mm and 1400 mm). A technical snag was occurring frequently in MSEDCL's 33 KV main cables supplying power to the old and new water supply schemes on Friday. This defunct the operation of the pumphouse. Hence the AMC could not fill a single elevated storage reservoir (ESR) up to its brim (or capacity). As an impact, the water supply schedule to the areas on Friday got affected. The impact would also be seen on Saturday.

The in charge executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande said," We will be supplying water tomorrow to the localities which were supposed to get water today (on Friday). We are also making effort to supply water tomorrow as per the day's schedule (on November 27)."