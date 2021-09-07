Waterlogging in many areas; cattle washed away

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Waterlogging was reported in many areas of the city on Tuesday evening after torrential rains. The nullah work at Gomtesh Market in front of Aushadhi Bhavan is underway. The water level in shops was two to three feet in high.

Nisar Ahmed from the auto-rickshaw owners association said that five to six two-wheelers were washed away in rainwater. Eyewitnesses said that they saw some cattle washing away in rainwater. There was knee-deep water at Aurangpura.

Rainwater entered at Govardhan Complex, Choudhary Heights, V K Heights buildings, many houses in Nagarkhana Galli, Town Hall and Noor Colony.

Waterlogging was reported at shops in areas like Gulmandi, Tilak Path, Diwan Deodi, Jawaharnagar, Katkat Gate, Jaibhavaninagar to Pundliknagar Road,

Mandir of Kailasnagar. Some vehicles were drowned in Mayur Park. A tree was uprooted at Connaught Place, causing a traffic jam on the road.

Some residents of Town Hall and Noor Colony had to run for shelter because of waterlogging. The water level was seen up to three feet high at N-1.

Box

There was water logging at house of Mirajgaonkar, Ratnaparkhi, Mundada, Hazare, Vaidya and Nagpurkar families at Dalalwadi.Water gathered in the area between one and one half feet water. Foodgrains and other items of the houses were drowned in water.

Box

Fire Brigade Dept receives over 50 calls

Fire Brigade Department started getting calls from the different parts of the city because of waterlogging as soon as rain commenced. It received over 50 calls for help. The department's personnel rushed to help needy people, but their strength was less compared to the number of calls they received.

Box

Darkness in different parts of city

There was a power failure in city areas like Aurangpura, Gulmandi, Cidco, Hudco, Satara, Shivajinagar, Pahadsinghpura, Buddhanagar, Connaught place during raining. With a big sound of DP at Seven Hills, the areas witnessed electricity failure.

Box

5.7 mm rainfall recorded till 5.30 pm

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 5.7 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm today, while MGM Weather Centre recorded 11.4 mm rainfall. Weather assistant of Chikalthana Weather Centre Sunil Nikalje said that rain like cloudbursts began in the city after 5.30 pm.

Box

How city experienced cloud bursting

--It started raining at 7.10 pm

--It picked up the pace at 7.12 pm

--Winds were blowing at 60 km per hour

--The city experienced rainfall with an average 166.75 mm speed by 7.40 pm

--There was 56 mm rainfall in 30 minutes

--The pace of rain reduced after 7.40 pm, and it was 86.9 mm rainfall by 7.50 pm

--It reduced to 53.24 mm rainfall by 8.10 pm

--MGM Weather Centre recorded 86.6 mm rainfall between 7.10 pm to 8.10 pm.

--Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 116 mm rainfall in one hour.