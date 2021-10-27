Way cleared for dialysis centre at DCH

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The way has been cleared for setting up of dialysis centre in the district civil hospital and the tender process for procurement of dialysis machines, RO plants and other equipment for setting up dialysis centres at 38 places across the state has been given administrative approval.

The health commissioner had announced setting up a dialysis centre in Aurangabad three years ago. But the health department made no progress. Besides, Rs 1.47 crore has been lying with the district hospital for the last three years but no dialysis equipment had been procured. Therefore, the load of dialysis on the Government Medical College and Hospital was increasing. Finally, permission to start dialysis centres across the state was given on October 25. In all, 109 dialysis machines, 25 RO plants and other equipment will be purchased. The DCH will receive four dialysis machines and 17 other equipment.

Poor patients to benefit

Poor patients suffering from kidney disease have to go to a private hospital for dialysis. One-time dialysis costs Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 in a private hospital. The district hospital will soon have dialysis facility along the GMCH.