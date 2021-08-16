Weapons found in house of murderers of Akash Rajput

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

A youth, Akash Rupchand Rajput was brutally murdered in Hanumannagar on August 8. During investigation, the police found weapons including swords, spears, knives, sickle, iron rods. A case has been registered against five persons possessing weapons illegally.

On August 8, Ganesh Ravindra Tanpure, Rishikesh Ravindra Tanpure, Sandeep Trimbak Jadhav, Rahul Yuvraj Pawar and Mangal Ravindra Tanpure ( all residents of Gulli No. 2, Hanumannagar) thrashed Akash with iron rods and knives. Injured Akash was admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died while undergoing treatment.

The Pundliknagar police arrested all the accused in the case. During the search of their house, swords, spears, knives, sickles and other weapons were found. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by ASI Ghansham Sonawane.