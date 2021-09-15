Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The CMIAs Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) in collaboration with Marathwada Institute of Technology have organised a webinar on 'Intellectual Property Rights and Startups' on September 17 at 4 pm. Expert Gauri Bhave will cover importance of patent, trademark, design and copyright topics for startups, MSMEs and institutes. The webinar is open for all and entry is free, but pre-registration is mandatory. For participation one can register by visiting https://bit.ly/2YRtiJo or contact@magicaurangabad.com.