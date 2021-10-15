WGP performs 'bhoomipujan' of SWM project to get of garbage menace

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The ' bhoomipujan' of the Solid Waste Management plant, of valuing Rs 25 lakh, was performed in presence of the Waluj Gram Panchayat (WGP) sarpanch Saeeda Bi Pathan and office-bearers in Waluj today.

The Central Government to stimulate the development of rural villages, on the lines of the urban sector, are granting funds under Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM). It had formed a cluster of villages designated as Rurban Cluster and is granting funds to each cluster. WGP is also been included in one of the clusters. Accordingly, administrative approval has been granted to many development works in Waluj. To get rid of the garbage menace, the SWM plant is being set up on land bearing Gut Number 361 in Waluj. The sarpanch Saeeda Bi Pathan performed the bhoomipujan on Friday. The sectional engineer (rural water supply scheme and sanitation section) Rajesh Magre, deputy sarpanch Yogesh Argade, former chairperson Jyoti Gaikwad, former chairman Manoj Jaiswal, gram panchayat members Sachin Kakade, Rahul Bhalerao, Nadeem Jhumbarwala, Amjad Pathan, Ismail Pathan, Sandeep Tupe, Mahesh Pawar, Taj Mulla, Ankush Wakchaure and Pandurang Agale were present on the occasion.

The dry and wet garbage generated from the jurisdiction will be transported through 'ghanta gadis' to the plant and after segregation, the processing will be done to produce bio-fertiliser, it is learnt.

Rs 25 lakh fund for SWM project

The local self-government will be spending a fund of Rs 25 lakh on the SWM project received to it under the cluster. The contract has been awarded to D M Construction and has been directed to complete it by March 2022.