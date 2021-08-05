What happens when you give up bread for one month?

Dr Nikita Raghav

Bread available in supermarkets is made from modern processed flour, gluten, refined grains, sugar, starch, conditioners, flavorings, mold inhibitors, phytates and glyphosate, which is an herbicide.

Your food should be so simple and clean that the ingredients list is readable by a second grader.

1. Phytates present in store-bought bread block zinc, calcium and iron absorption in the body by up to 80% and may promote mineral deficiencies therefore, it is often referred to as an anti-nutrient. The first benefit of stopping bread will be increase in the absorption of these nutrients in our body.

2. Less bloating: A lot of us have gluten allergy or gluten intolerance (which we are aware or unaware of) causing inflammation in our body. Refined carbohydrates are the major reason to cause bloating.

3. Brain health: Causes better memory function, less headaches, less brain fog and more attention.

4. Better mood: As your blood sugars are going to be better it will cause less irritability, less anxiety, better sleep, less depression. As the gut is our second brain, there is a connection between what you just ate and what is happening in the brain, you will overall feel better with your mood.

5. Quitting bread along with sugar for a month will help speed up your metabolism, leading to less belly fat because of less insulin and in turn it supports weight loss.

6. Decreased LDL - Low density lipoprotein is the bad cholesterol. Less LDL means less oxidation in the arteries, which in turn reduces the chances of forming a clot. Refined carbohydrates deplete you of vitamins B and E. As vitamin E is an antioxidant, it is going to give better endurance with heart, increase VO2 max and your heart is just going to function better.

7. Less pain and inflammation: Not only does gluten causes inflammation, but the refined carbs and sugar also increase the inflammation. If you have arthritis or any inflammatory conditions, you will gradually start healing.

8. Spike in energy as the metabolism BMR will be high. Digestion and gut health improves, which means your body is more energetic, and you will notice your junk food cravings drop.