What I am today is because of Lions Club: Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

My career in the social arena began at Lions Club, and it gave me stage daring. What I am today is because of Lions Club, opined the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad while addressing his felicitation organised by the Lions Club of Chikalthana on Saturday.

Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda presided over, and the dignitaries present on the dais were MLA Atul Save, former MLC Subhash Zambad, Multiple Council Chairman Vivek Abhyankar, Lions family co-ordinator Mahavir Patni, District Governor Manohar Agrawal, Regional Chairperson Rajesh Bharuka, regional chairperson Ashish Agrawal, vice district governor Sunil Desarda and others.

In his presidential address, Darda said that it is a honour that a minister in the union cabinet has been appointed from the city. Every person in the city feels that he himself has come to the minister after the appointment of Dr Karad.

Dr Karad was attached to the social work through the Club and during the plastic surgery camps by Dr Sharad Kumar Dicksheet, he used to assist him initially and later conducted independent surgeries himself. He used to do around 25 surgeries a day.

Now, a member from the family has been appointed in the union cabinet and hence he is aware of the need of the club and hence there is no need to make any demand to him. He will himself guide the club members about the government procedures and initiatives to be taken in this regard, Darda mentioned.

Subhash Zambad and Atul Save also explored the journey of Dr Karad from a surgeon to social activities through the club and from the social activities to the political success.

Dr Karad mentioned that his felicitation had increased his responsibilities, and he will fulfill all the expectations of the people from him. He is aware of the woes of the poor as he himself has come from a poor family. He will be in debt to the club as it has provided him the opportunity of social work, he said.

Past district governors Tansukh Zambad, Arvind Machhar, past multiple council chairman Sandeep Malu and others were present. Rajesh Raut conducted the proceedings of the function. Prakash Bafna, Gajanan Zalwar, Vishal Ladniya, Kishor Lalwani, Jaideep Ghuge, Sanjay Kasliwal, Radha Tornekar, Jairaj Patil, Rajesh Shukla, and others took efforts for the success of the function.