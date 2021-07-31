Who will take action against vehicles obstructing left lane on the traffic signals

Aurangabad, July 31:

It is mandatory that the left lane on the signals should be kept free for the vehicles going to the left side. However, the vehicle owners obstruct these vehicles at the traffic signals, due to which frequent traffic jams are faced. The traffic police on the signals are ignoring the vehicles, and hence the vehicles going to the left side are obstructed.

The residents have raised the question of who will take action against these vehicles blocking the left lanes. Traffic signals have been erected at various places on the city roads to regularize the traffic. The traffic police are deployed on each signal to keep a watch on the vehicle owners. Still, the traffic norms are breached at various signals.

The vehicles at the signals have to stop one after another and leaving the left lane open for the vehicles to take a left turn. However, it is seen that the vehicles going straight, especially the two-wheelers, do not stop behind the vehicles but come forward and block the left lane. This causes frequent traffic jams at the signals, resulting in long queues. Moreover, the traffic police are also not taking any action against these vehicles.