Why proposals okayed by administrator are kept under wraps!

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator has passed 22 proposals during the last month. Of the 22, one proposal was regarding the re-appointment of the retired in charge deputy director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar. However, it is being said that the details about the 21 other proposals are being kept under wraps. This has become a hot topic of discussion on campus.

The municipal commissioner A K Pandey is holding the additional responsibility of administrator for more than one and a half years. During this tenure, he had passed more than 200 proposals. They include taking of measures during the Covid pandemic situation, promotion to the civic officers and appointment of retired officers on a contract basis etc. The proposals are being approved directly by the administrator. In the AMC, the trend is that the ruling party and opposition party members would distribute the agenda to all corporators for discussion in the general body meeting. It so happened that after the retirement of the municipal secretary, the administrator handed over the charge to the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete. It may be noted that 22 proposals are approved, but the information regarding them is hardly coming out.

As reported earlier, the approval of the proposal to re-appoint Kharwadkar came to light after the former mayor Tryambak Tupe (without any knowledge) complained to the state Urban Development Department (UDD) stating that he should not be taken. Hence the curiosity has been increased to know details about 21 other approved proposals amongst the people.