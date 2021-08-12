Wife catches hubby with girlfriend; video went viral

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

A woman caught her husband with his girlfriend near Kartik Hotel, creating high drama on the road.

According to details, the husband of a lady gram panchayat (PS) member of the tehsil came to a hotel with his girlfriend.

Man and his girlfriend came out of a hotel and were getting into a vehicle. Man’s wife, who was waiting behind a car ran towards her husband his lover and swooped on them.

The lady PS member caught the girlfriend with her bait and started shouting aloud. The man was requesting his wife to leave his girlfriend, who was wearing jeans pants.

The woman was accompanied by her son. The man was seen asking his son to request his wife to free his girlfriend. The woman asked his son not to interfere in the matter. The video of this incident went viral on social media on Thursday afternoon.

There were discussions on the video on this media. The face of the girlfriend was not seen in one and half minutes video. When asked police inspector of Kranti Chowk Police Station Ganapat Darade about the incident, he replied that police had not received any complaint so far. It is learnt that the couple was from Lasur Station area.