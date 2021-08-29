Will empower industry and women self-help groups-Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad testified that he will try to provide loans to industry and women self help groups through various schemes of the Central government.

He was speaking in a felicitation ceremony organized at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Sunday. MLA Prashant Bamb presided over the program. Dr Karad said that we will do our utmost to help the industry as well as women self help groups. I would soon convene a meeting of all the bank officials and instruct them to provide immediate loans to the start-ups. All help will be provided for setting up of a 'Bachat Gat Bhavan' specially for self help groups in Ranjangaon from CSR funds. Efforts will also be made to extend the benefits of various schemes of the Central and State government to beneficiaries. MLA Bamb said that various works like free vaccination, roads, health, ration card, smart card for senior citizens, Shravan Bal Yojana for the disabled were implemented effectively in Gangapur tehsil. The scheme launched by the government for unorganised workers has benefited 9,000 workers. In the next six months, 500 unemployed youths will be given the benefit of Mudra loan and 10,000 women will be provided employment, he said. ZP vice president L G Gaikwad, ZP member Usha Hiwale, Panchayat Samiti member Deepak Bade, Yogesh Dalvi, Sarpanch Kantabai Jadhav, former Sarpanch Ashok Jadhav, Dattu Hiwale and others were present.