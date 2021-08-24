Will resolve the problems of the construction sector

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The city and Marathwada are the focal point of my work and I will give priority to all development works here. I will also try to solve the problems of the construction sector, which is a major contributor to the development of the city, assured the union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) here recently. On this occasion, Credai president Nitin Bagadia, gave a statement of various demands to Dr Karad. Bagadia demanded that special attention should be paid to the problems of the builders who are fulfilling the ambitious plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Home for All 2022'. Dr Karad mentioned that issues like road connecting Bidkin-Shendra, ready reckoner and GST will be sorted out soon. MLA Atul Save, Sanjay Kenekar, Sameer Rajurkar, Credai Maharashtra president (Elect) Pramod Khairnar, former president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, City secretary Akhil Khanna and other office bearers were present.