Will take a loan to repair both canals of Jayakwadi dam

Bring more transparency in water distribution

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

We will take a loan from the world bank but build both the canals of Jayakwadi in a modern way even if it costs up to Rs 3,000 crore to repair both the canals, said water resources minister Jayant Patil on Sunday while speaking in a programme organised at MGM. He also instructed the concerned authorities to increase the water tax and bring transparency in water distribution.

Patil said that the right canal of Jayakwadi is 132 km and the left canal is 208 km long. The condition of these canals has deteriorated. Water distribution in many places have deteriorated. A survey will be conducted to close the leakages, modernize both the canals and to make water distribution transparent. But we also need to increase the collection of water tax. Only 16 per cent of the water bill is being recovered. Water distribution is efficient, and so should recovery of water bills. Transparency in water distribution will have to be brought till the canals are repaired.

Will approve Brahmagavhan

The proposal for Brahmagavhan needs to go to the cabinet for revised administrative approval. The revised sanction of Rs 1000 crore will be made for Brahmagavhan, Patil said.

Less than 50 per cent irrigation

Due to leakage of Jayakwadi canals, 50 per cent of water is available for irrigation. The canals have a capacity of 3,200 cusecs. Even 1,200 cusecs of water does not reach the last element. Every year, Rs 50 to Rs 100 crores are spent on repairs. If this continues, the canal will not be repaired in 50 years, said MLC Satish Chavan.