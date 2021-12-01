Winchester Intl. English School honours teachers

Aurangabad, Dec 1: Winchester International English school honoured teachers who put in great efforts in educating children. Ahmad Nadeem (IAS) commissioner of Minorities Affairs and Labour, Government of Telangana was the chief guest. The chief guest was welcomed and introduced by school principal Dr Afsar Khan. He thanked the staff for their cooperation, dedication and sincerity in educating children, offline and online during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahmad Nadeem honoured all teachers.

The chief guest reminded the students about love and respect which teachers deserve. He also advised them to remember the famous mantra, “there is no substitute to hard work and it is the key to success.”