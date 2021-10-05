Winchester School celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Aurangabad, Oct 5: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Winchester International English School. Popular motivational speaker and chief guest Ayesha Habeeb was welcomed by principal Dr Afsar Khan.

Nashiya Naaz and Nabeela Hashmi gave introductory remarks. Mohammad Uzair delivered the welcome song. Portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri were garlanded.

Asfihanul Haq, Saniya Amer and Zara Farheen delivered speeches in English, Hindi and Marathi. Boys of Grade 10 presented action song on patriotic theme. Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in Indian history.

Ayesha Habeeb enthralled the audience by her effective talk. Parents too participated by answering her thought provoking questions. A group activity on personality development was conducted by her in which 14 boys and girls participated. It was a fruitful and learning experience for the students. School SDO Tasnim Sultana proposed a vote of thanks.