Wockhardt Global School conducts TEDx event

Aurangabad, Nov 29: Wockhardt Global School, the only IB continuum school in Aurangabad, recently conducted the prestigious TEDx event on the school campus.

TEDx events are independently organized with the hope to inspire deep discussion and connection within the society. The theme for TEDxYouth@WockhardtGlobalSchool 2021 was “Thinking out of the box”. The speakers belonged to different professions, backgrounds, and communities. The theme for the event was chosen after looking at the life experiences and stories of the speakers. The audiences were enthralled by the talks from various cross-sections of the society. The theme emphasized how the ideology of ‘thinking out of the box’ can benefit an individual and have far-reaching effects on the society.